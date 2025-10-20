Stephens Inc. AR Has $36.75 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $36,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $100.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

