Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $300.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $308.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

