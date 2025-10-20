Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $282,000 in Franklin Focused Growth ETF $FFOG

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 139,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFOG opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

