Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

