Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TTE opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.