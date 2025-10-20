Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

