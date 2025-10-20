FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VUG opened at $478.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.18 and its 200 day moving average is $431.79. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.