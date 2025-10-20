Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

