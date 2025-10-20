Alaska Wealth Advisors Takes $306,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VV opened at $307.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $311.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

