Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VYM opened at $140.11 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.