Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

