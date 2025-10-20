Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 790 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 157.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $119.73 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

