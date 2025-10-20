MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 546 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 269,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

