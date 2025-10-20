West Tower Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $149,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,786.32. This trade represents a 29.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $908,628.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,138.48. This represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,667 shares of company stock worth $35,462,857. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

