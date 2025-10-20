William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.43 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,176 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 207,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,456. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 173,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,821.16. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

