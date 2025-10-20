Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE WMT opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.