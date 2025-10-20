iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

