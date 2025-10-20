Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,595,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,462,000 after purchasing an additional 893,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,853 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,031,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

