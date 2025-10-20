Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 72.5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Austal Trading Down 4.0%

OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $4.35 on Monday. Austal has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

