Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $242.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

