Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark Mondello Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $204.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

