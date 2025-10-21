Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Director Purchases C$75,000.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,759,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,599,660. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of FTG opened at C$10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Firan Technology Group Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.96.
About Firan Technology Group
