Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Director Purchases C$75,000.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,759,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,599,660. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of FTG opened at C$10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Firan Technology Group Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.96.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers.

