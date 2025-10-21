Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 390,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,110,257.15. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $1,132,963.65.

On Friday, October 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $1,117,940.25.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,156,878.45.

On Monday, October 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $1,155,498.75.

On Friday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $1,156,341.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,168,912.50.

On Monday, September 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,275,149.40.

On Friday, September 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

