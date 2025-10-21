31,707 Shares in Ascent Industries Co. $ACNT Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Ascent Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 15.3% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Industries in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter valued at $369,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascent Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ascent Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ascent Industries news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $587,203.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 178,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,247.75. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,674 shares of company stock worth $2,335,034. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Ascent Industries stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.67. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

