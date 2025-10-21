American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $120.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

