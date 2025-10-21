Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 65 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $290.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

