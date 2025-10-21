Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $369,000 Investment in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. $FSFG

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of First Savings Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

