Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,524 Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,169.92. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. Lindsay Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

