Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr $XAPR

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) by 385.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAPR opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.