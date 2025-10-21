Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $839.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.