Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Shares of SNOW opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.23 and a 52 week high of $255.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

