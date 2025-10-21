Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $354,000 Stock Position in Friedman Industries Inc. $FRD

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.30% of Friedman Industries worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Friedman Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRD opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.49. Friedman Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

