Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $242.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total value of $2,437,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $34,148,157.78. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

