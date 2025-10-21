Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.83. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.