Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Bruce Booth Sells 55,985 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 55,985 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,796,558.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 701,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,698.65. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 16th, Bruce Booth sold 169,260 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $5,475,561.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Bruce Booth sold 61,124 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,978,583.88.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Bruce Booth sold 115,856 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $3,546,352.16.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Bruce Booth sold 606 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $18,149.70.

On Monday, October 13th, Bruce Booth sold 58,232 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,769,088.16.

On Friday, October 10th, Bruce Booth sold 20,238 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $606,735.24.

On Monday, October 6th, Bruce Booth sold 11,800 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $353,410.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Bruce Booth sold 37,746 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bruce Booth sold 200 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $5,990.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Bruce Booth sold 12,388 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $372,383.28.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SION opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

SION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SION

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SION. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,803,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.