Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stock Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

