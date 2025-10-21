Harbour Investments Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Shares of CNI opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $114.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

