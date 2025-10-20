Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

