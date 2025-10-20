Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group
In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG
The Hartford Insurance Group Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Hartford Insurance Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.