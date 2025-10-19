Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $4.6468 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

