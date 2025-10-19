Insider Buying: Keller Group (LON:KLR) Insider Acquires £29,852.34 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Annette Kelleher purchased 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,554 per share, for a total transaction of £29,852.34.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,500 on Friday. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,698. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,402.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 99.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keller Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,660 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

