Insider Buying: Keller Group (LON:KLR) Insider Acquires £29,852.34 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Annette Kelleher purchased 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,554 per share, for a total transaction of £29,852.34.
Keller Group Stock Performance
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,500 on Friday. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,698. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,402.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 99.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on KLR
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.