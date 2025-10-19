Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.56. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLXS opened at $38.47 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,678. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLXS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexsteel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

