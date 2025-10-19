CNB Financial (CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 20th. Analysts expect CNB Financial to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

