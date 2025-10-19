Northrop Grumman (NOC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $10.6792 billion for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NOC opened at $594.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,283,000 after buying an additional 56,627 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 379,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

