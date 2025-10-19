Northrop Grumman (NOC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $10.6792 billion for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NOC opened at $594.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,283,000 after buying an additional 56,627 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 379,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.15.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
