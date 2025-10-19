Insider Buying: Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Lynda Shillaw acquired 23,225 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £39,947.

On Monday, September 15th, Lynda Shillaw acquired 88 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

On Friday, August 15th, Lynda Shillaw bought 82 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 161.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.08. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 155 and a 1 year high of GBX 190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £523.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,028.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.