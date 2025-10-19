Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TVACU)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:TVACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 20th. Texas Ventures Acquisition III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Performance
Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $12.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,972,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,189,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Company Profile
We are a newly incorporated Cayman Islands exempted company structured as a blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
