John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

