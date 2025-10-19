Investar (ISTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect Investar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investar Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Investar has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 6.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 72.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

