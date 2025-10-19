Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $22.38

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.3846.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%.The business had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.