Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Expands By 347.5%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 347.5% from the September 15th total of 458,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allostery Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 714,258 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 34.9% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 723,933 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 101.6% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ZURA stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZURA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

