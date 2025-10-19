Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $232.05

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.3333.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $228.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

